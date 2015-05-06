Mississippi highway dept. applies for I-22 designation

TUPELO — The Mississippi Transportation Commission has authorized the Mississippi Department of Transportation to submit an application for approval to designate U.S. Highway 78 as Interstate 22 in north Mississippi.
The highway, which connects Memphis to Birmingham via New Albany, Tupelo and Fulton, requires an approval process in federal law but it already meets all interstate standards and will connect with an interstate within 25 years.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports U.S. 78 was congressionally designated as a future interstate corridor under leadership of U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., beginning when he was a member of the U.S. House. It will connect to Interstate 269 in Mississippi once construction is complete. The connector in Alabama will be Interstate 65 north of downtown Birmingham.
Federal law formerly required a physical interstate connection for designation but that was changed in 2012 under President Obama, MDOT spokesman Jason Scott said.
A Memphis-Birmingham connector has long been sought to make a four-lane artery from Memphis to Atlanta. Interstate 22 accomplishes that goal.
“As expansion and growth continue in north Mississippi, I-22 will play a vital role in promoting safety and economic development throughout the region,” Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert said in a prepared statement.
The process to designate an interstate is typically a lengthy one, but changes were introduced in the “Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act” (MAP-21) allowing states to request an interstate designation once the route meets federal standards and there are plans for the route to connect to the existing interstate system within 25 years. U.S. 78 meets those requirements. It was built to federal standards and connects to the existing interstate system in Tennessee.
各種のブランドの服、靴、、財布、腕時計の複製品をかばん|ROLEXスーパーコピー|ロレックスコピー販売、代引きロレックス時計コピー通販、全て新品、高い品質、激安、送料無料。ロレックス時計コピーなど世界中有名なブランドレプリカを格安で通販しております。N級品スーパーコピーブランドは 業界で最高な品質に挑戦しますロレックコピー,ロレックコピー代引き,ロレック激安,ロレックス偽物 ,最高級ロレックコピーロレックス時計コピー，フェラーリコピー時計，パネライコピー時計，パテックフィリップコピー時計，ヴァシュロン．コンスタンタンコピー時計，エルメスコピー時計，カルティエコピー時計ルイヴィトンコピー、 ロレックスコピー、シャネルコピー、グッチコピー、エルメスコピー、 ボッテガヴェネタコピー、 バーバリーコピー、ミュウミュウコピー、トリーバーチコピー、バレンシアガコピー、ディオールコピー、ブルガリコピー、ブラダコピー、 ドルチェ＆ガッバーナコピー、オメガコピー、フランク ミュラーコピー、gagaコピー。古驰拷贝, 靴/サンダル,サングラスコピー欧米O級品オーダー服各種のブランドの服、靴、、財布、腕時計の複製品をかばん一番ブランドliveブランドコピー服，ブランドバッグコピー，ブランド時計，ブランド靴シリーズ欧米O級品コーナーラッピング用品
ブランド激安市場コピーブランドコピー,スーパーレプリカ,ブランド激安市場 女社長 激安 シャネル 財布(CHANEL),グッチ 財布 (GUCCI) 激安,ヴィトン(lv) 新作 財布 激安 ルイヴィトン財布コピー,新作 ブランブランドを特別価格で提供中！ルイヴィトン財布、ルイヴィトンバッグ、ルイヴィトンベルトブランド激安市場ブランドコピー,大人気のルイヴィトン,スーパーコピー,様々な高品質ーパーコピー時計,ブルイヴィトン コピー ブランドレプリカ 激安 ブランド激安市場 ロレックス コピー スーパーコピー ルイヴィトン、シャネル、グッチ、エルメス、クロエ、ブラダ、ブルガリ ドルチェ＆ガッバ―ナ、バレンシアガ、ボッテガ.ヴェネタ偽物ロレックス、ブルガリ、フランク ミュラー、シャネル、カルティエ、オメガ、IWC、ルイヴィトン、オーデマ ピゲ、ブライトリング、 http://www.wtobrand.com/pr1.html
もしアリストテレスはまだ生きている、彼はきっとそう評価Blancpainブランパン：“抜群の良好な習慣を訓練としての芸術形式は、したがって、抜群のは1種の行為ではなくて、1種の習慣。」継2006年と2007年にそれぞれ出しCalibre 13R0とCalibre 1315 2項のムーブメントの後、ブランパンは自主開発に取り組んで時計ムーブメントCalibres 13R5、Calibre 66R9とCalibre 5025ムーブメントはCalibres 13R0を基礎にして、Blancpainを表現した新型腕時計開発高い品質ムーブメントの決意を固める。ブランドコピーその執着と信念は、新しいシリーズが全面的に体現L-Evolution。これも証明し、卓越しただけでは、不断の努力の成果。 http://www.ooobrand.com/ordermethod/index.html
ルイヴィトン コピー品
世界ブランドコピー業内最高レベルのルイヴィトン コピー品（Ｎ級品）をお客様に提供します。
ルイヴィトン財布コピー、ルイヴィトン財布、財布ヴィトン、スーパーコピーなど豊富な物件を揃いています。
当店はすべての商品はサイトに掲載していません。
お探しの商品が見つからない場合、お気軽にお問い合わせください。
偽物グッチ激安 http://www.nawane111.com
ブランドスーパーコピー靴
2017年人気新素材入荷ブランドスーパーコピー靴、シューズコピー専門サイト問屋
●品質を重視、納期も厳守、信用第一は当社の方針です。
●在庫情報随時更新!
弊社長年の豊富な経験と実績があり。
輸入手続も一切は弊社におまかせてください。
質が一番、最も合理的な価格の商品をお届けいたします。
ブランドコピーブランド激安通販専門店 http://www.kopi356.com