ooks of all genre are associated with Mississippi, thanks to our literary tradition. So it’s great news that Quail Ridge Press, a small publishing company based in Brandon, has three titles ranking high on various sales lists. The three are cookbooks — Deep South Dish: Homestyle Southern Recipes by Mary Foreman, The Complete Low-Carb Cookbook by George Stella and Slow Food Fast by Bob Warden.

The sales figures are certainly positive feedback for Quail Ridge Press owners Barney and Gwen McKee. “All three are doing well. At one point recently we had three titles in the top selling cookbooks on Amazon,” Barney McKee said.

Ratings can change from week to week, but the sales continue to climb. The Foreman cookbook has been number nine on the Trade Paperback bestseller list and number 10 on the cookbook list in Publisher’s Weekly. When broken down into sub categories of cookbooks, Slow Food Fast is currently number two in kitchen appliance cookbooks and has more than 960 positive customer reviews. The Complete Low-Carb Cookbook is number 11 in diet and weight loss cookbooks and has more than 270 positive customer reviews.

“We publish about five new titles per year so that means 60 percent of our new titles were in the top 100 on Amazon. We think that’s wonderful for these authors and our publishing house,” McKee, a former director of University Press of Mississippi, said. “This is the first time we’ve had this many books on lists as top sellers. It’s an outstanding reflection of Mississippi and what we can do here.”

Quail Ridge Press began in 1978 as a niche publisher for cookbooks and regional books, mostly about Mississippi and written by Mississippi authors.

Foreman has appeared on the QVC program, In the Kitchen with David, twice and each time sales of the cookbook were brisk. Stella is a veteran Food Network chef and The Complete Low-Carb Cookbook is his sixth cookbook. It includes no-sugar-added and wheat-free recipes but all the recipes are tasty for everyone. Slow Food Fast is billed as Bob Warden’s ultimate pressure cooker recipes. Warden has introduced thousands of QVC customers to the convenience of cooking under pressure in the 20 years he has been appearing as a guest cooking expert.

— Lynn Lofton, mbj@msbusiness.com