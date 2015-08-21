C Spire forms cloud sales team

C Spire Business Solutions has developed a sales team focused solely on cloud-based services optimized for vital service organizations such as hospitals, banks and government agencies.

Promotions and new hires include:

Nathan Slater was promoted to Vice President, Cloud Services Sales. Nathan directs the development of C Spire Business Solutions cloud service and channel sales strategies to drive customer acquisition and revenue goals for the enterprise sales team. He develops and maintains a team of high-performing cloud sales executives and continually seeks innovative methods for improving team performance and profitability. Nathan has a long history of successful sales leadership and management with Fortune 500 companies and joined C Spire in 2013 as the company’s first Enterprise Account Executive, Cloud Solutions. Nathan graduated from Jackson State University with a master’s degree in computer science.

Jeff Middleton was hired as Channel Development Manager, Cloud Services. Jeff is responsible for development and execution of a new channel sales organization to accelerate C Spire’s Cloud Services sales efforts. Jeff has over 24 years of telecommunications and IT experience in the high tech and financial industries. He is a member of Sales & Marketing Executives International and the Digital Innovation & Technology Executive Network. He’s earned various leadership, sales and customer service awards and completed the Leadership Development Program at Harvard University. His hometown is Greensboro, NC where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Management from Guilford College and subsequently a Masters in Organizational Leadership from Villanova University in Philadelphia, PA.

Cathy Hurdle, Dan Huss and Bill Wiltshire have joined C Spire as Senior Enterprise Account Executives, Cloud Solutions. They will develop sales plans in their market areas that cultivate, qualify and develop customer relationships and opportunities for cloud service offerings. Responsibilities include selling Tier 3 Data Center products and services.

Hurdle is based in Memphis and joins C Spire with over 28 years of expertise in IT networks, data centers and telecommunications. She has earned multiple awards in sales and community service, and maintains numerous industry certifications with Cisco, EMC, VMWare and Citrix. She is also a Certified Toastmaster and has facilitated many seminars as well as being a spokesperson for many community events.

Huss, based in Memphis, has over 22 years experience in IT infrastructure and telecommunications. He has earned numerous sales awards and certifications in selling, account management, information management, project management and leadership. Originally from Marseilles, IL, Dan has a bachelor of science in Technology Management from DeVry University.

Bill Wiltshire, based in Ridgeland, has consistently been recognized as a sales and operations leader during his many years in the telecommunications and IT industry. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Association of Information Technology Professionals. He has a bachelor of science in Business Administration from Belhaven University.