E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Economic Development » Economic district seeks more funds from Pike County

Economic district seeks more funds from Pike County

Posted by: Associated Press in Economic Development, NEWS August 17, 2015

MCCOMB — Pike County Economic Development District officials have asked county supervisors for more money on a day supervisors were looking for ways to trim their budget.

The Enterprise-Journal reports district officials Wayne Sterling, Dr. Shelby Smith and James Wicker met with the board on Friday.

The economic district received $393,000 in the 2014-15 budget and asked for $600,000 in the coming fiscal year. But county administrator Daniel Calcote, seeking to avoid a tax increase, allocated just $400,000 in his recommended budget.

On Friday, Wicker lowered the district’s request to $520,000.

Board president Chuck Lambert said a lot of economic development projects are in the works but can’t be announced yet due to confidentiality agreements.

Tagged with:

About Associated Press

One comment

  1. スーパーコピーブランド激安販売
    July 12, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    日本的な人気と信頼を得ています。
    安心、安全にお届けします
    価格、品質、自信のある商品を取り揃えておりますので、
    当店の主要な経営のブランド：(ヴィトン ) (シャネル) (ロレックス)など.
    当店は主に経営する商品：かばん.バッグ .財布 .キーケース. .腕時計など.
    日本には無い商品,日本では高価な商品,
    弊社のない商品,取引先を代理して製造会社を連絡することができる.
    弊社長年の豊富な経験と実績があり.
    輸入手続も一切は弊社におまかせできます.ご希望の商品を責任を持ってお届けします.
    当店の商品は特恵を与える。興味あれば、是非ご覧下さい
    財布、腕時計、バッグ一品市場
    スーパーコピーブランド激安販売 http://www.copysale.net

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*