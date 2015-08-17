Economic district seeks more funds from Pike County

MCCOMB — Pike County Economic Development District officials have asked county supervisors for more money on a day supervisors were looking for ways to trim their budget.

The Enterprise-Journal reports district officials Wayne Sterling, Dr. Shelby Smith and James Wicker met with the board on Friday.

The economic district received $393,000 in the 2014-15 budget and asked for $600,000 in the coming fiscal year. But county administrator Daniel Calcote, seeking to avoid a tax increase, allocated just $400,000 in his recommended budget.

On Friday, Wicker lowered the district’s request to $520,000.

Board president Chuck Lambert said a lot of economic development projects are in the works but can’t be announced yet due to confidentiality agreements.