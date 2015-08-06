Lee Rone receives legacy award

Youth Villages has presented Jackson native Lee Rone with its Clarence Day Legacy Award for 2014.

The award, named for Memphis philanthropist Clarence Day, who died in 2010, is given each year to a person who shares Day’s vision and spirit and has shown a lifetime dedication to helping children.

Rone worked at Youth Villages for 23 years, becoming the organization’s first chief operating officer in 2005. Under his leadership, Youth Villages improved overall success rates for children with emotional and behavioral problems to more than 80 percent.

Rone was responsible for the Youth Villages Intercept program, which has provided intensive in-home services to more than 36,000 young people and families. He supervised the residential treatment programs, group homes, treatment foster care program, specialized crisis services and the transitional living program, which is called YVLifeSet.

Rone graduated from Jackson Preparatory School in 1983. He attended Vanderbilt University, earning a bachelor’s degree in English in 1987 and master’s degree in business administration in 1993.