Medley & Brown in Top 300

Medley & Brown, LLC, has been named to the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers, as of June 18. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S., and Medley & Brown, LLC, is the only firm selected from Mississippi.

This is the second annual FT 300 list, produced independently by the FT in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on the investment management industry. More than 2,000 elite RIA firms were invited to apply for consideration, based on their assets under management.

Medley & Brown, LLC, is a fee-only, registered investment advisory firm specializing in asset management for individuals, families, small businesses, foundations and retirement plans.