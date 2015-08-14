Melonie Ducre Johnson GM at Gold Strike

Melonie Ducre Johnson joins the MGM Resorts International team as the new general manager of Gold Strike Casino Resort near Tunica. She is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations while providing strategic direction for all divisions.

She began her career in finance with Jazz Casino Co. in New Orleans, where she gained meaningful experience in setting the financial reporting and accounting capability for the property. She was quickly promoted to Director of Finance, where she was responsible for managing financial accounting and reporting, payroll, accounts payable, collections, purchasing, regulatory compliance, cash functions, and casino accounting.

In 2006, Johnson was promoted to Vice President of Finance in Tunica. In this position, she oversaw forecasting, accounting, reporting and budgeting, and she was eventually asked to lead financial operations for Caesars’ other Tunica properties, Horseshoe and Roadhouse, as Regional Vice President of Finance. Three years later, she was appointed to Regional Vice President of Operations for the three properties.

After nearly 14 years with Harrah’s/Caesars, Johnson joined Penn Gaming as Vice President of Finance for Hollywood Aurora. Shortly thereafter, she was promoted to Assistant General Manager of Hollywood Casino Charles Town after serving as interim General Manager at the Aurora property for seven months.

In Tunica, she has worked four years overseeing the day-to-day management of Horseshoe, Roadhouse and Harrah’s. Johnson holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of New Orleans and is a Certified Public Accountant.