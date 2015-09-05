Ellis Screws is construction chief

Ellis Screws was recently selected as chief of its Construction and A&E Branch of the Contracting Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District. Screws will be the contracting officer responsible for the award of contracts for Construction, and Architectural & Engineering services for the Vicksburg District.
Screws previously was a contract specialist within the District’s Contracting Division. In this position, he was responsible for the awarding of contract actions of all types, procuring supplies and services, and supporting the various projects throughout the District. His career with the Corps began in May 2009.
A native of Rolling Fork, Screws is a graduate of Rolling Fork High School. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in engineering technology from the University of Southern Mississippi, and his Master’s Degree in business administration from Mississippi College. Ellis and his wife Karen have three children.
