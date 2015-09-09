Lamar County expenses projected to drop in 2015-16

PURVIS — Lamar County expenses are expected to drop by more than $1.6 million in the new fiscal year that will start Oct. 1.
The American Press reports the Board of Supervisors approved an expense budget of about $37.9 million Tuesday, about a 4.4 percent decrease from 2014-15’s expense budget of about $39.6 million.
For the 15th consecutive season, supervisors were able to avoid raising taxes under their control, leaving the millage rate for those living in the Lamar County School District.
Residents living in the Lumberton Public School District will see their tax bill rise increase by 5.15 mills. The owner of a $100,000 home will see an increase of about $51.50 to the tax bill.
