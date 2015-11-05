E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Scarlet Pearl Casino set for Dec. 9 opening of resort

Posted by: Associated Press in Gaming, NEWS November 5, 2015

Scarlett Pearl in D'iberville. ... Photo by Frank Brown

Scarlet Pearl in D’iberville. … Photo by Frank Brown

D’IBERVILLE — Scarlet Pearl Casino management says reservations are being accepted for the Dec. 9 opening.

The Sun Herald reports the resort will have 300 rooms and suites.

The latest progress update says that large palm trees now surround the building and are part of Lava Links, the 36-hole miniature golf course. The city also has planted palm trees along Rodriguez Avenue at the Interstate 110 exit.

Scarlet Pearl will be South Mississippi’s 12th casino and D’Iberville’s first after city officials worked for more than 20 years to make it happen.

