BankFirst names community chief for Newton, surrounding markets

COLUMBUS – BankFirst has named Douglas S. Whittle as community president for the newly acquired Mississippi markets of Newton, Scott and Jasper counties.
Whittle replaces the retiring William Freeman, who will continue to serve BankFirst as a member of the Board of Directors.
Whittle is currently the executive vice president of the former Newton County Bank which BankFirst acquired earlier this year.
“Doug has a tremendous amount of experience and leadership in banking. He is well known in his community and is highly respected by his peers in the profession,” said Moak Griffin, president and CEO of Columbus-based BankFirst.
Now approaching 30 years in banking, Whittle joined Newton County Bank in 1988 as vice president. He was promoted to executive vice president in 2008. He began his banking career with Trustmark in Jackson.
Whittle is a 1985 graduate of the University of Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He attended the LSU Graduate School of Banking, graduating in 1992, and completed Vanderbilt University’s Commercial Lending School in 1996.
BankFirst has 17 locations in Mississippi, plus one location in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
[url=http://www.okakaku.com/brand-1-copy-7-cheap-0-max0-attr0.html]腕時計の後に（サファイア展の窓を通して）より完全なビューへの骨格化と装飾を処理します。私の考えでは非常に高級で上品な、ティソの最高の彫刻の線の部分の1つである。それはあなたが気にしない手巻き腕時計なら毎日でも着用者として適している。ルイ・ヴィトンコピー 私に明らかでありません、クロコダイルストラップがどのケースに合った1つのものである。若干のイメージに近い突起の間に座るより伝統的なまっすぐな端は、ケースに触れることはないのですが。他の画像において、それはケースの形状に適合するようにぴったりのストラップを使用しています。私はちょうど知りませんが、実際に使用されています。[/url]
ブランドコピーブランド時計N品級激安販売-通販店
最高品質ブランドコピーブランド時計、バッグ、財布（N級品）新作最新入荷。
★100%品質保証！満足保障！リピーター率100％!
★商品数も大幅に増え、品質も大自信です。
★スタイルが多い、品質がよい、価格が低い！
★顧客は至上 誠実 信用。
当社の商品は絶対の自信が御座います。ぜひ一度ご覧 ください。送料は無料です(日本全国)
ホームページ上でのご注文は24時間受け付けております