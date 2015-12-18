BankFirst names community chief for Newton, surrounding markets

COLUMBUS – BankFirst has named Douglas S. Whittle as community president for the newly acquired Mississippi markets of Newton, Scott and Jasper counties.

Whittle replaces the retiring William Freeman, who will continue to serve BankFirst as a member of the Board of Directors.

Whittle is currently the executive vice president of the former Newton County Bank which BankFirst acquired earlier this year.

“Doug has a tremendous amount of experience and leadership in banking. He is well known in his community and is highly respected by his peers in the profession,” said Moak Griffin, president and CEO of Columbus-based BankFirst.

Now approaching 30 years in banking, Whittle joined Newton County Bank in 1988 as vice president. He was promoted to executive vice president in 2008. He began his banking career with Trustmark in Jackson.

Whittle is a 1985 graduate of the University of Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He attended the LSU Graduate School of Banking, graduating in 1992, and completed Vanderbilt University’s Commercial Lending School in 1996.

BankFirst has 17 locations in Mississippi, plus one location in Tuscaloosa, Ala.