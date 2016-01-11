Butler Snow adds office at Asia’s front door

Ridgeland’s Butler Snow has extended its international reach into Asia, opening an office in Singapore and virtual office in Hong Kong to serve ultra-wealthy residents and businesses within the Pacific Rim.

The expansion adds to 18 offices the 300-lawyer firm has throughout the U.S. and London. The Singapore office will provide U.S. tax and estate planning advice to ultra-high net worth families and family-controlled businesses, the Mississippi-based firm said in a press release.

Along with Singapore and Hong Kong, key markets include Malaysia, Indonesia, the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines, where the firm has established clients.

“Opening this Singapore office establishes the firm’s presence in Asia, amidst a growing client base,” said Donald Clark Jr., Butler Snow chairman. “We are especially grateful to the Singapore government and the attorney general’s chambers for granting Butler Snow a license to operate.”

Butler Snow partner Kurt Rademacher will head up the Singapore office. He is a has long worked in international wealth transfer planning. Rademacher represents ultra-high net worth families and family controlled businesses throughout the world in the areas of U.S. federal income, gift and estate tax issues, the firm said. He and London-based partner Brad Westerfield recently spearheaded Butler Snow’s expansion to Europe by opening a London office.

“We selected Singapore because it is a leading financial hub, has a business-friendly environment and offers a strong legal framework,” said Rademacher. “Its position as a convenient gateway to the rest of Asia, where many Butler Snow clients are located, makes it extremely attractive.”