Stocks open higher, led by gains in technology, energy

U.S. stocks are opening higher, led by gains in big technology companies, which have had a rough start to the year.
Intel and Apple each rose 2 percent in early trading Tuesday, the biggest gains in the Dow Jones industrial average.
Energy stocks also did well in the early going as the price of oil turned higher. It had slumped to its lowest level in 12 years the day before.
The Dow average was up 167 points, or 1 percent, to 16,566 as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 20 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,945. The Nasdaq composite climbed 66 points, or 1.4 percent, to 4,704.
The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, has fallen for the past eight trading days.
弊店では信用第一主義を徹底しており社員全員下記の方針のもとに頑張っています。
１．不適合品を入荷しない。
厳しく受け入れ検査を行い、お客様に満足いただける品質のいい物だけを入荷する。
２．不適合品を出荷しない。
出荷前に細部まで二重確認を行い、お客様からご注文頂いた商品を納期通り出荷する。
３．お客様からのクレームゼロ
お客様第一主義を徹底し、お客様からのお問い合わせ、苦情等に対して積極的かつ丁寧に対応いたします。