Taylor promotes Greg Sisson

Greg Sisson has been promoted to Director of Manufacturing Operations at Taylor Machine Works and Senior Staff member of the Taylor Group, Inc.

Sisson was a general foreman from 1988 until 1996. In 1996 he was promoted as Works Manager and in March of 2015 promoted to Manager of Operations.

He has been a member of Mars Hill Fire department since 1979 and has served as Fire Chief for the last 15 years and as an Emergency Medical Responder. Sisson is also a member of the Winston County Fire Association, as well as past president and member of the Mississippi Fire Chief Association. He also serves as board member for the Liberty/Plattsburg Water Association, and Mars Hill Cemetery board.