MSU architectural unit honored for Tanglefoot project

Mississippi State University’s Carl Small Town Center is the American Planning Association’s selection for the 2016 James A. Segedy Award for Outstanding Student Project. The award is among several bestowed by APA’s Small Town and Rural Division.

Two years ago, MSU architecture majors and Carl Center professionals helped the City of Houston organize a workshop to gather local ideas for enhancing the southern terminus of the Tanglefoot Trail cycling and pedestrian pathway. “Start Dreaming, Houston…” was the workshop theme.

Running north-south for more than 43 miles from New Albany to Houston, Tanglefoot became Mississippi’s longest rails-to-trails conversion when it opened in 2013.

The MSU team helped prepare interactive activities, plans and maps, as well as organize group discussions, during the three-day workshop funded by the Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design, a National Endowment for the Arts leadership initiative.

The 2014 CIRD grant to MSU and Houston was one of only four in the U.S. given that year.