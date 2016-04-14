Tami Jones promoted to associate publisher at MBJ

Tami Jones has been promoted to associate publisher for the Mississippi Business Journal, effective May 1, it was announced by MBJ Publisher Alan Turner.

Tami earned a bachelor’s degree from Jackson State University, and in May, will receive her MBA from Belhaven University. She has spent most of her career in the publishing field, beginning with sales work for the Clarion-Ledger and then progressing into a number of management roles for the newspaper.

In late 2009, she joined the Mississippi Business Journal as Advertising Director, a position she has held until now. In her new role, she will assume responsibility for the day-to-day business operations of the MBJ, including publishing operations and ongoing events such as the Top 50 Under 40, Mississippi’s 50 Leading Businesswomen, Mississippi’s Top CEO’s, Leaders in Law, and others.

“I’m truly pleased to announce Tami’s promotion,” said Turner. “She’s well known and respected in the business community, and I’m confident she is a perfect fit for this role. This change will then enable me to focus more actively on strategic business initiatives, including new marketing and publishing ventures, event development, content generation, and digital applications for web and video, along with more time for writing. With the ongoing changes in the publishing business, these are the kinds of things that are absolutely essential to our future, and that of the entire publishing field.”

Tami said that she is excited with the new opportunity.

“I’m totally committed to the Mississippi Business Journal, and honored by this promotion” she said. “I look forward to working with Alan as we go forward with our plans to expand and reinvent the business, in ways that will best serve our readers, the business community and its leaders in Mississippi, and beyond.”

“Mississippi needs and deserves a quality business newspaper,” said Turner. “These days, being a great newspaper demands more than just putting out a great publication once a week. It means a commitment to being there for readers 24/7, and delivering vital information through a variety of means that reflect the rapidly evolving world of information. With the changes we’re undertaking now, we hope to adapt and thrive in this changing environment. I’m confident that Tami can be a key player in this process.”

Tami lives in Clinton with her family. She can be reached at (601) 364-1011 or by email at Tami.Jones@MSBusiness.com.