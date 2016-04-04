Tennessee Valley Authority approves solar power proposals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority has approved proposals for new solar power installations by four local power companies in three states.

Once completed, the projects will produce 16.7 megawatts of solar energy, enough to power more than 1,300 homes.

TVA is awarding the solar capacity to the Chickasaw Electric Cooperative in West Tennessee, the East Mississippi Electric Power Association, the Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corporation in northern Alabama, and the Johnson City Power Board.

TVA and the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association rolled out the new solar program aimed at local power companies in January 2016.

TVA currently has more than 400 megawatts of renewable solar power under contract that could supply enough electricity to power more than 216,000 homes.