2016 Construction & Architecture Award winners

Several hundred people came to the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson recently for the awarding of the MBJ’s inaugural Construction & Architecture Awards.

AERC, PLLC

» In 2002, Doug Thornton established Architectural & Engineering Resources for Construction. As the name suggests, the firm was established to be a primary, single-source resource for our clients’ building needs, whatever those may be. Our first office space was in the Pinnacle Center, designed by AERC, and located in Southaven. In 2008, the firm moved to their LEED Gold Certified office in downtown Hernando.

The firm has designed hundreds of projects of various project types, including churches, collegiate buildings, dormitories, offices, industrial buildings, K-12 schools and banks.

One of their most exciting projects coming up is the Unknown Child Memorial Park. The Memorial Park will be located on Circle G Ranch, previously owned by Elvis Presley, in Horn Lake. The design of the park was influenced and inspired by the Pennies Project, the Unknown Child Sculpture and the biography of Dietrich Bonhoeffer. All three of these focus on children, especially children in unfortunate circumstances and culture. The children of the Horn Lake middle school involved in the Pennies Project, many of which were from impoverished homes, related to the perceived “worthlessness” of a penny.

Albert & Associates Architects

» Larry Albert opened his architectural firm in his hometown of Hattiesburg in 1986. The old Buffkin-Caddenhead Building, built in 1905, was purchased in 1989 and renovated by Albert into the firm’s offices, where it is still located today. Larry Albert’s focus and direction in architecture have been driven by his realization that “learning from and preserving our cultural heritage is vital for our future and a professional obligation he takes seriously.” Their design philosophy focuses not only on either historic or contemporary, but on excellence in design.

The firm won The Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts, Design of a Public Space in 1997 for the Hattiesburg Public Library.

It won the National AIA Award for Historic Preservation for the restoration of the Beauvoir Mansion after Katrina. It won an additional 12 AIA Design Awards, including one Regional Design Award for the Perry County Courthouse Restoration.

And it has been honored with 45 total awards and honors from other agencies including MHT/ ABC/ MHS which includes the Best of The South Excellence in Restoration Award for the Charnley-Norwood House in Ocean Springs designed by Louis Sullivan and Frank Loyd Wright.

ArchitectureSouth, PA

» ArchitectureSouth is a total service firm of dedicated design professionals. It recognizes innovative, yet practical solutions to architectural challenges in building design and the construction process. ArchitectureSouth has the organizational depth, expertise, and experience to achieve the best possible success for your project.

One of its most recent projects has been the Access Family Health Services in Smithville. This project was an existing project originally intended to be a renovation of a small, rural clinic. On April 27, 2011 the clinic was destroyed by a tornado that devastated the community. After the catastrophic storm it became Access Family Health’s and ArchitectureSouth’s mission to provide the community with a state-of-the-art medical facility including a saferoom for patient and staff safety.

Access Family Health Services exercised leadership in fulfilling its social responsibilities with the rebuilding of the medical clinic in Smithville. The federal qualified health center’s mission is to provide affordable comprehensive health care to citizens regardless of ability to pay. The new clinic is housed on the site of the former church blown away by the tornado.

Barlow•Eddy•Jenkins, PA

» Barlow•Eddy•Jenkins is an award winning planning and architectural firm that has been providing exemplary architecture services across the Southeast for more than 50 years. Its commitment to excellence has been recognized by numerous organizations including design awards from the AIA and recognition for historic preservation and pioneering work in energy conservation, among others.

One of its major projects has been the 2015 Master Plan for the Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Madison, proposing a location for the new 400 seat Sanctuary that compliments but does not compete with the historic chapel. The site is set back to the east of the Chapel, so that the new Sanctuary faces the center woodland and cemetery that are the heart of the grounds.

The Sanctuary is a traditional, two-part, basilica plan with the altar located in the east and a rose window on the west end. An octagonal sacristy, (with uncompromised geometry borrowed from the centuries long tradition of mathematical purity of sacred spaces) is located on the north side of the nave. A flower shop with facilities is on the south side. The sacristy and flower shop are both connected to the sanctuary by covered walks.

Beard + Riser Architects PLLC

» Beard + Riser Architects was formed in 2007 in Greenwood. Since creation, the firm’s goal has been consistent – to provide work that is rooted in the local context, history and heritage of our region, being responsive to the climate and natural elements of our location. Its buildings seek to stand out through their response to the practical requirements and expectations of the area, both in their use of materials and through familiar forms.

One of its top projects has been the Mississippi Delta Community College Vandiver Student Union. The project involved a student union to replace a 1960s building demolished in 2011 because of disrepair and high rehabilitation costs.

Passive design was utilized to respond to local climate. Large gabled roof overhangs provide deep porch areas that provide relief from the sun, protection from rain, and enhancement student gatherings. End walls on each porch area feature stained cedar sunscreens constructed to provide ventilation to the gathering areas, which include an outdoor dining area.

The 11,600-square-foot building is designed to complement the existing campus architecture and open itself to the landscape for student gatherings.

Belinda Stewart Architects, PA

» According to Belinda Stewart, one of the smartest decision of her life was to go back home to Webster County to establish her business. In 1990, she established her architectural office on Dunn Street, Eupora’s Main Street. Belinda Stewart Architects specializes in historic preservation and in new construction in historically significant environments.

One of its top projects has been restoration of The Tallahatchie County 2nd District Courthouse, the site of the Emmett Till murder trial. Constructed in 1909, the late Victorian Richardsonian Romanesque building serves as Courthouse for the 2nd District of Tallahatchie County and was restored as the anchor site of the Emmett Till Memorial Site while remaining a functioning County Courthouse.

Restoration and enhancement of the courtroom provides a living artifact within the historic courthouse to help interpret the civil rights movement in Mississippi related to the Emmett Till Murder trial of 1955 and the subsequent events of the Civil Rights Movement in America.

Other projects include a new classroom building for the MSU campus and the Muddy Waters addition at the Delta Blues Museum.

Brasfield & Gorrie LLC

» Brasfield & Gorrie is the successor to the Thos. C. Brasfield company, a general contractor operating as a sole proprietor from 1921. Miller Gorrie purchased the company’s construction assets in 1964 and changed the name to Brasfield & Gorrie in 1967. Over the years, the company shifted its emphasis to larger commercial, institutional, health-care, and industrial projects. In 1984, Brasfield & Gorrie began expanding. Since that time, the company has continued to grow and now serves clients from 12 offices in eight states, including in Mississippi.

One of its top projects recently has been The C Spire Systems Operations Center, a Tier IV/III data center in Starkville — considered the gold standard for data center construction in the United States. The Mississippi project has won six design and construction awards from both local and national organizations. The new center is one of 52 in the world with a Tier IV Design-Certification.

The structure will withstand a 145 mph wind load with its 9 inch thick external steel-reinforced precast concrete walls welded to 6 foot wide spread footings. In addition to multiple redundant power feeds, the center also boasts giant diesel generators, each capable of producing 1.65 megawatts.

Cooke Douglass Farr Lemons Architects + Engineers PA

» Throughout our 60-year history, Cooke Douglas Farr Lemons has celebrated ideas and the way an integrated team can inspire each other to reach new heights. And it has proven its expertise in delivering projects that are both aesthetically striking and financially responsible.

One of its top recent projects is the Puckett Machinery Headquarters in Flowood. Puckett Machinery is the sole sales and maintenance provider for Caterpillar in central and southern Mississippi. To do this, CDFL designed a headquarters with large-scale open spaces.

Sweeps of glass were positioned to allow maximum controlled daylight into employee and customer spaces for a more pleasant and healthy environment. To further enhance the customer experience, CDFL matched exposed steel, concrete and industrial-inspired lighting with warm woods to evoke strength and warmth.

Finally, one of the most important aspects of the design was streamlining Puckett’s facility to allow for customers to engage in equipment maintenance when needed. By understanding the sequence of Puckett’s maintenance operation, CDFL designed a service department to increase efficiency and collaboration.

Dale Partners Architects PA

» Dale Partners Architects, P.A. is a full service architectural firm with work across the country. Lead by partners Doug Dale, Jeff Barnes, Leigh Jaunsen, Russ Blount and Jason Agostinelli, Dale Partners meets clients’ needs in a creative, timely manner that provides the best result for the best value.

Its most recent notable project, in conjunction with Eley|Barkley, is the Grammy Museum Mississippi in Cleveland in the heart of the Mississippi Delta, which opened recently to rave reviews across the country.

The overall design concept for the Grammy Museum was to create a building as contemporary as the internationally recognized brand it represents while still resonating with the Delta vernacular through the use of materials and aesthetics that are familiar to the region. The blending of these two themes helps reinforce the idea that, yes, Mississippi has great musical heritage, but we are still very relevant in today’s music scene.

Starting with the site, Dale set the building on the back of the site at the end of a long drive to help frame the museum on the expansive horizon lines that are so readily found in the flat Mississippi Delta, rather than have the building close to Highway 8 which would have been a very urban response to the design.

Dean and Dean/Associates Architects, PA

» Dean and Dean/Associates Architects is a third-generation architectural firm established in Jackson in 1949. Its service area spread throughout the state of Mississippi during the fifties and expanded into the southeast region in the early eighties. The firm has since provided planning, architectural, and interior design services throughout the continental U.S. with completed or current projects in 31 states.

For more than 20 years Dean and Dean Associates has enjoyed its relationship with Saks, Inc., designing new stores and renovating others throughout the United States. Recently Dean and Dean had the privilege of providing full architectural and engineering services for the new Saks store in Sarasota, Florida. The 84,000 SF, two-level, stand-alone department store features a new modern design for both exterior and interior, while maintaining Saks’ elegant, traditional style. It is home to Sophie’s, a 2,600 SF restaurant, found in select Saks stores across the country. In October of 2014 the Sarasota store celebrated its Grand Opening at the University Town Center Mall.

Home Remedies LLC

» Starting out with a pickup and a dream, Shane McLendon founded Home Remedies in August of 2007 with a mission to change the face of Mississippi, one home at a time.

What began as a small home-repair business has now grown into a full-scale home-remodeling company, offering the residents of the Jackson-metro area quality renovations and remodels at prices they can afford.

Its largest remodel to date was a project in the Brandon Reservoir area. While it was their largest project monetarily, the experience and the client they met were far more valuable. They were an older couple transplanting to Mississippi from Louisiana, and while they loved the location and general structure of the home, they wanted to completely gut and re-structure the entire first floor of the home. Their trust in Home Remedies to get the job done (including more than a few assurances that their house would be inhabitable again, especially when they had to reroute their plumbing in a concrete foundation) and see it through allowed for an exceptional remodel that won numerous awards. The best part, however, was that they made friends for life with whom they still keep in touch.

McCarty Architects

» Since 1983, McCarty Architects has provided professional design services to a select client group with a focus on healthcare, senior living and higher education. Located in Tupelo and Jackson, McCarty’s team of designers, technical experts and support staff has produced more than 2,500 projects of varied scope and size.

In one of its current projects McCarty Architects is in the design phase for this estimated $100 million project to design the first S.T.E.M. facility on a major university in the state of Mississippi. This facility will house the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math departments in one building to allow for collaboration and shared resources and staff. This facility will be a new state-of-the-art educational facility located on All American Drive in the heart of the University’s STEM precinct with a Base Program of 207,000 gross square feet. The estimated completion date is late 2018 or early 2019. This 4-story building with a mechanical penthouse is organized around a full-height atrium and the exterior design balances traditional elements consistent with the architecture of the University with contemporary design to reflect the advanced innovation of the S.T.E.M. program.

Southeastern Contracting, LLC

» Southeastern Contracting was formed in late 2012 as a Partnership between Patrick Ward and Matt Pace, both of Hattiesburg. With an office in Hattiesburg, the company has experienced growth each year since 2012 and has completed projects all across the state of Mississippi.

In one of its most recent projects, Southeastern has completed Phases 1 and 2 of the Hunt Club Campus for Venture Church in Hattiesburg. Venture Church purchased the 57,000 square foot facility that was formerly a night club and bowling alley after the building had sat several years abandoned after bankruptcy. As most in the area recall, the former facility was where the three USM football players were shot, one of which was left paralyzed from the waist down. The was a truly special project due to the fact that the building was transformed from a place where people were wounded and broken, into a place where they could find hope and purpose. Phase I of the project was renovating 31,000 square feet of the space into the worship center, nursery and classrooms. Phase II of the project was to renovate another 12,000 square feet into classrooms and education space.

Whole Foods Market, Inc.

» The Whole Foods Market – Jackson store is the company’s first location in Mississippi. Opened to the public on February 4, 2014, Whole Foods Market wanted their flagship store to have a unique, signature design. Accordingly, the design team had to meet several challenges, including creating a solution that met Whole Foods Market’s program requirements, which would fit on a trapezoidal-shaped site situated within the parking lot of the existing Highland Village Shopping Center. In addition, the building had to complement the scale and character of the existing center, yet give the store its own, unique identity, both inside and out.

The resulting two-story, 34,769 square-foot design solution successfully met all of these challenges, by designing a building that incorporates brick similar in color and pattern to the adjacent buildings, and scaling the height and massing of various elements to be compatible with them, as well.

The building’s architectural character is both reflective of Jackson’s industrial heritage and forward-looking as being among the leading emerging cities of the South. The former trait is expressed in the large windows along both the lower and upper levels that bring daylight into the building.

Yates Construction

» W. G. Yates & Sons Construction Company, commonly referred to as Yates Construction, was incorporated in 1964 by Gully Yates and Bill Yates, at which time Bill was studying civil engineering at the University of Mississippi. Some of Yates Construction’s earliest projects were managed by Bill while he attended engineering school and then law school.

Yates built a great number of casinos and hotels, including the Beau Rivage Hotel and Casino in Biloxi and the Borgata in Atlantic City. Yates also became a significant builder of condominiums along the Gulf Coast. In 2000, The Yates Companies was created as a holding company along with acquisitions of JESCO of Tupelo and Blaine Construction of Knoxville.

One of its recent projects was the new 455,000 square foot MGM Park Baseball Stadium which is the home for the Biloxi Shuckers Minor League Baseball team. The park has the capacity to hold more than 6,000 fans. It also hosts other large outdoor events such as concerts and festivals.

A 350-car parking garage was built to blend in with the stadium’s design and an elevated connector will connect the ballpark to the Beau Rivage Casino.