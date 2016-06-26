BILL CRAWFORD: Without a Creator can men be created equal?

Next week we celebrate our founding fathers’ 1776 decision to declare independence from England. In so doing they laid down the principles that would guide the new nation. Their Declaration of Independence began:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
By 1789 our founding fathers had drafted, and the states ratified, a unique Constitution based on the Declaration’s principles, a Constitution embracing government by the people and designed to forever secure their Creator-endowed rights.
In writing the Declaration, Thomas Jefferson drew heavily from John Locke’s “Second Treatise of Government” wherein the English physician turned political philosopher cited God-made natural law to assert that all men are created equal, the only legitimate governments are those that have the consent of the people, and “no one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty, or possessions.”
Throughout the start-up of the new nation, our founding fathers sought the favor of their Creator. For example, the Continental Congress in 1782 put on the Great Seal of the United States the inscription Annuit Coeptis, meaning he (God) has favored our undertakings. In 1789, George Washington gave his First Inaugural Address, saying therein, “No people can be bound to acknowledge and adore the Invisible Hand which conducts the affairs of men more than those of the United States.”
Reflect on this heritage. Then, consider where we are today.
Many think our government now rejects the notion of a Creator. Why else, they say, are “God” and “Creator” wiped from school textbooks and religious expressions ousted from public places? How else can biblical concepts of marriage and perversion be upended by a government instituted to secure Creator-endowed rights?
Indeed, it has become politically incorrect to side with the Bible, ironically the holy book most federal officials swear on when they take oaths to uphold the Constitution.
If we allow our government to reject the notion of a Creator, what, then, becomes of the principles underlying our Constitution — Creator-endowed rights, that all men are “created” equal?
Some say liberty, alone, is a sufficient principle. But, as Locke asserted and Alexis de Tocqueville affirmed, “liberty cannot be established without morality, nor morality without faith.” History shows liberty unconstrained by morality decays into indulgence and depravity.
Some say such decay is well underway with our rampant pornography, sex and associated diseases; predatory abuse; epidemic lawlessness and senseless murders; unconstrained greed; and so on.
“I have a dream,” said Martin Luther King, “that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men are created equal.’”
Lacking a Creator or creed, we have no up to rise to. This July 4th, pray for our nation.
» Bill Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Meridian (crawfolk@gmail.com)
I disagree. We have the first amendment remember. Although endowed with certain inalienable rights — those of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — we are also asked in the very first amendment to respect the freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and freedom of assembly that led to the development of our country. Whether it was our forefathers speaking out against tyranny and lack of representation; Whether it was our forefathers who escaped religious persecution or debtors prison for a new life in America; or Whether it was the establishment in assembly, be of religion, of schools, or the assemblies and conventions that led to revolution and creation of this country and a vocal press; our forefathers endowed in our Constitution liberties they believed all men should have, those of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Admittedly they were far from perfect — women, free blacks, and slaves were denied such equality until decades and decades later. While the Creator (use your religious beliefs and faith here) may have been cited, white men wrote the Declaration of Independence and white men wrote the Constitution.
They were revolutionary leaders. They would develop a living breathing Constitution that would serve as a guide to future developing constitutions. They were not angels writing the new book.
All men (and women) are born with a moral compass, some of which are guided by faith and some of which are guided by a common moral code and some by both. No one has the same moral compass although many of us share the same guiding and shaping principles. Creator or not, Our Declaration and our Constitution adopts the same moral code, that all men are created equal, with certain inalienable rights, among these, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Mr Holmes,
Very well said. I am sure that I cant match your elegance. You are obviously very well educated.
I do believe you are basically WRONG. Evolution demands the survival of the fittest. There is nothing to restrain anyone or anything. I don’t believe empathy is a product of evolution.
Thank you
