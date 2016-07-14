Butler Snow’s space functions as civic, arts center

By JACK WEATHERLY

Butler Snow continues to grow as a major regional law firm. And that includes its Ridgeland headquarters in the 200 Renaissance at Colony Park, where it soon will complete occupation of the top five floors.

And while the law firm has 10,000 active files, according to Chairman Don Clark, 50,000 people a year avail themselves of its spacious 14th-floor “conference center.”

It is a bit of an art gallery – displaying works of a number of artists with Mississippi connections, including landscape painter Bill Dunlap, photographer William Eggleston, portraitist Marshall Bouldin, abstract painter Dusti Bongé and photorealist painter Glennray Tutor.

Some of the conference rooms are named for Mississippi writers: Margaret Walker Alexander, Richard Wright, Eudora Welty and William Faulkner.

Butler Snow started with three floors when it moved from of the Regions Plaza in downtown Jackson in 2009, at the same time that Horne LLP left the downtown tower and Regions itself reduced its presence in its namesake building and took up residence at 200 Renaissance at Colony Park.

By the end of the year, the firm will have occupied the top five floors of 200 Renaissance, taking in 125,000 square feet. Surprisingly, perhaps, is the fact that the smallish offices for lawyers are all the same size, even for the top officials.

“We had no issue with being in downtown. We just got an offer we couldn’t refuse,” said Clark.

He noted that the firm has donated $300,000 to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in downtown Jackson.