Southern Miss names 3 new College of Business chairs

The College of Business at the University of Southern Mississippi will have three new department chairs when the 2016 fall semester begins.

Dean of the College of Business Dr. Faye Gilbert said Thursday that Dr. Stacey A. Hall is the new chair of the Department of Economic Development, Tourism, & Sport Management; Dr. Joseph Peyrefitte takes over the Department of Management and International Business, and Dr. Leisa Flynn will lead the Department of Marketing and Merchandising.

Gilbert describes each as seasoned professionals who know the university and publish well in their fields.

Hall joined the faculty 10 years ago, while Peyrefitte joined in 2002 and Flynn joined in 2010. Flynn previously served as chair of the marketing and merchandising department from 2010-13.