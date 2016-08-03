Cal-Maine plans to buy Florida-based egg producer

MBJ Staff

Jackson-based Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. announced it has signed a letter of intent to acquire substantially all of the assets of Foodonics International Inc. and its related entities doing business as Dixie Egg Co. The assets to be acquired include commercial egg production and processing facilities with capacity for approximately 1.6 million laying hens and related feed production, milling and distribution facilities in Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Dixie Egg also has contract arrangements for an additional 1.5 million laying hens. In addition, Cal-Maine Foods will acquire the Egg-Land’s Best, Inc. franchise with licensing rights for portions of certain markets in Alabama, Florida and Georgia as well as Puerto Rico, Bahamas and Cuba. Cal-Maine expects to close the transaction in early October.

Cal-Maine is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The company is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and mid-Atlantic regions.