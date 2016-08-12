Hotel to open Aug. 18 at District at Eastover

By JACK WEATHERLY

The Marriott Residence Inn will open on Aug. 18, marking the completion of the second major aspect of the 585,000-square-foot District at Eastover mixed-use development in Jackson.

The four-story hotel’s 95 suites will have separate sleeping and living areas and are designed for business travelers and others needing an extended stay. It will also have a swimming pool, exercise facility and on-site laundry.

In anticipation of the hotel opening, the co-developer of the Marriott Residence Inn, InterMountain Management, has named Tina Smith, a Jackson-area hospitality veteran its first general manager.

Smith is long on Marriott experience. She served as director of sales for the Marriott Jackson, where she worked for 19 years, and began her career in 1995 at another Residence Inn property in Jackson, where she was sales manager.

On Friday, Ross & Yerger insurance agency will occupy all of the first floor and most of the second – 27,700 feet – of One Eastover Center, a 125,000-square-foot office building whose signature tenant is the Baker Donelson law firm.

The Cosmich Simmons and Brown law firm is the other tenant.

With Ross & Yerger’s arrival, there will be only 2,500 square feet of the building not taken, said Breck Hines, who, with Ted Duckworth, is developing the 21-acre property on Interstate 55 at Eastover Drive. They are the officers of the District Land Development Co. Duckworth and Hines are also top officers with Duckworth Realty.

Hines said Tuesday that about 80 percent of the site is under construction and that it should be essentially complete in late spring of 2017.

The property is designed to be walkable and will have nearly 1,400 parking spaces, half of which will be in garages. Green space is incorporated in the development to emulate a neighborhood environment.

Under construction are:

» The 67,000-square-foot BankPlus banking center offering commercial lending, commercial real estate services and private banking, wealth management and other services is targeted to be completed next year, with the bank occupying the top two of three floors. The ground floor will have 17,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

» The District Lofts, 250 upscale rental units, which is expected to be completed next spring. Its ground floor will have a mix of local and national retailers, some of whom are expected to move in later this year.

» An Origin Bank branch, which is taking shape on the Frontage Road south of One Eastover.

Plans call for about six restaurants – ranging from modern Mexican fare, to upscale sushi, to Mediterrean and Italian – and several fast-casual eateries.

An eight-screen upscale movie house, planned to open in mid-2017, will also offer food – hand-held tapas-style items, along with wine, beer and cocktails – and reclining seats.

Hines said a list of restaurants and retailers will be released within the next 60 days.

He said that negotiations are ongoing with a potential operator of the theater.