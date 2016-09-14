Developers look at Long Beach for new casino

Developers are looking at Long Beach as a possible casino site and have made an offer to buy the city’s yacht club.

The Sun Herald reports the company was registered with the Secretary of State in May and lists James Parrish, owner of The Inn at Magnolia Alley in Bay St. Louis and other businesses in South Mississippi, as manager.

Members of the yacht club met Monday and said no decision was made whether to sell the club on the waterfront for $1.5 million.

Michael Cavanaugh, attorney for Long Beach Harbor Resort LLC, says there’s nothing to report at this time.

Mayor Billy Skellie said the yacht club has about 60 years left on its property lease with the city, but a casino isn’t dependent on getting the club to sell and relocate.