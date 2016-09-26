Polo Custom Products expanding in Louisville, creating 30 Jobs

Polo Custom Products is expanding operations in Louisville, investing $150,000 and creating 30 jobs. Polo Custom Products’ Louisville manufacturing facility specializes in custom sewing, film and fabric welding and custom fabric and foam thermoformed products. The company’s expansion will accommodate the addition of new business contracts, as well as growth with several of their long-term customers. “We are pleased to have this opportunity to increase our workforce in Mississippi. Polo Custom Products continues to make significant financial investments in people, technology and equipment, as well as these infrastructure improvements, to be responsive to our customers’ needs. Under Plant Manager Greg Brown’s leadership, we’ve been able to increase our production significantly in the last few years,” said Polo Custom Products President & CEO Karla Clem. “All of our associates in Mississippi work so hard to apply their talent to making products that literally, enhance, protect, and even preserve human life. Knowing we are making life better for others when we go to work every day is truly a source of pride.” Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance for infrastructure improvements at the company’s facility. The city of Louisville also is assisting with the expansion. “Polo Custom Products’ latest expansion marks another economic development win for Louisville, bringing 30 new career opportunities to the people of Winston County,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We salute our partners at the Winston County Economic Development District Partnership and the city of Louisville, whose teamwork with MDA was instrumental in this expansion.” Polo Custom Products currently employs 160 workers at its Louisville facility. The company previously expanded in 2011, a $525,000 investment creating 10 jobs.