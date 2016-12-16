Bailey to become Fellow

James E. Bailey III of Butler Snow will be inducted as a fellow to The American College of Bankruptcy.

Bailey will be inducted on March 10 in Washington, D.C., at the Smithsonian Donald W. Reynolds Center for American Art and Portraiture.

Bailey is AV-Rated by Martindale Hubbell and has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America in bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights and insolvency and reorganization law and was selected as The Best Lawyers in America Lawyer of the Year, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law in Memphis (2015).

He has also been recognized by Mid-South Super Lawyers in bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights. Bailey received his undergraduate degree from Auburn University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Memphis.