City of Biloxi says bar run by Favre’s sister is a nuisance

Posted by: Associated Press in NEWS December 28, 2016

The city of Biloxi could shut down a bar run by former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre’s sister.

The Sun Herald reports the city has sued to have Sideways Sports Bar and Grill declared a public nuisance. If a judge grants a temporary injunction, Biloxi could revoke the business license of the bar, managed by Brandi Favre. She didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit says police have responded to 133 calls at Sideways between July 13 and Nov. 30, including brawls and gunshots. Biloxi could also seek a permanent order forcing the bar to post bond to ensure it abides by city laws.

At a second Sideways location in Bay St. Louis, acting Police Chief Wes Mayley says complaints are normal for a bar.

