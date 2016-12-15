E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Economic Development » CORRECTION: Mississippi’s Top 20 Economic Development Projects

CORRECTION: Mississippi’s Top 20 Economic Development Projects

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Economic Development, NEWS December 15, 2016

Due to a production error, this week’s list of 2016 Top 20 Economic Development Projects is incorrectly formatted and some projects did not print. The correct list will be reprinted in the Dec. 23 issue, and is now a free download HERE.

Tagged with:

About MBJ Staff

One comment

  1. Hamp Beatty
    December 20, 2016 at 10:29 am

    The new Biewer Lumber Mill in Newton was left off your 2016 Top 20 Economic Development Projects list. It would have been number three on the list with a capital investment of $85,000,000 and 125 projected jobs that will be created. It began production this month and has already hired approximately 85 employees.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*