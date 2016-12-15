CORRECTION: Mississippi’s Top 20 Economic Development Projects

Due to a production error, this week’s list of 2016 Top 20 Economic Development Projects is incorrectly formatted and some projects did not print. The correct list will be reprinted in the Dec. 23 issue, and is now a free download HERE.
The new Biewer Lumber Mill in Newton was left off your 2016 Top 20 Economic Development Projects list. It would have been number three on the list with a capital investment of $85,000,000 and 125 projected jobs that will be created. It began production this month and has already hired approximately 85 employees.