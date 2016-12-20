Health care laundry to create 50 more jobs

Crown Health Care Laundry Services is investing $800,000 and creating 50 more jobs in Columbia.

Crown Health Care announced in April 2013 a $12 million investment and the initial creation of 150 jobs. Crown Health now employs 200.

The additional 50 jobs are expected to be created over three years.

The Mississippi Development Authority provided a $57,000 grant for equipment installation.

In 2013, MDA provided a total of $2,250,000 in grant s for building modifications, as well as a $145,000 grant for infrastructure improvements.

Pensacola, Fla.-based Crown Health is a laundry processor and linen rental company founded in 1955.

Jack Weatherly/MBJ