November Mississippi casino revenue dips after October rise

Mississippi casinos saw revenue fall in November, with gamblers losing 4 percent less statewide.

Figures released by the state Revenue Department show casinos won $155 million in November, down from $161 million in 2015’s same month.

Gamblers lost $88 million at the 12 coastal casinos — 4 percent less than last November. It’s only the sixth decrease for coastal casinos in the last 30 months.

Revenue also fell 4 percent at the 16 Mississippi River casinos, dipping to $67 million. Receipts along the river have fallen in 45 of the last 53 months.

In October, revenues rose 7 percent statewide, aided by a month with five Saturdays and Sundays.

Numbers exclude Choctaw Indian casinos, which don’t report winnings to the state.