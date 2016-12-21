Oxford mayor will not seek re-election

By CHANNING GREEN / Oxford Citizen

OXFORD – After 16 years of serving in the city government of Oxford, Mayor Pat Patterson has officially announced that he will not be running for re-election in 2017.

Patterson spent eight years serving on the City Board of Oxford before running for mayor, a position he will have served for eight years by the time he steps down in 2017.

He first chose to run for mayor when former mayor Richard Howorth was getting ready to step down at the end of his second term. Patterson was still an alderman at the time and said he thought that he had something to offer the town, so he threw his name in the hat to see if the people agreed.

“Well, I kind of think it was a natural progression,” Patterson said when asked why he first decided to run. “I had been on the board eight years and Richard was stepping down. I just felt like I had something to offer, and people agreed with me.”

