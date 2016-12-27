Plans to create new arts center taking shape in Hattiesburg

A plan to transform the former Hattiesburg American building into a public arts center is taking shape.

The Hattiesburg American reports that local architect Sarah Newton has completed the schematic design for the building and is moving forward with design development, including drawings of floor plans, alterations and building elevation.

The newspaper reports that the concept of turning the building into a public arts center began as a dream of the Hattiesburg Arts Council and city officials.

Plans for the building include space for 3-D visual arts — including woodworking, metal work and ceramics, as well as space for 2-D visual arts such as painting and watercolor. Also in the works are a photography lab, dance studio, art gallery and theater.