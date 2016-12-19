Trump gets all 6 electoral votes in Mississippi

Republican Donald Trump has received all six of Mississippi’s votes in the Electoral College after winning the state by a strong margin in November.

Electors met Monday at state capitols across the nation to formally elect the next president. In Mississippi, they gathered in a small committee room that was standing-room-only. Some spectators who wanted to get in to watch the vote were left in a hallway.

Mississippi’s electors were former Fayette Mayor Charles Evers, a radio host and brother of Mississippi NAACP leader Medgar Evers, who was assassinated in 1963; Ann Herbert of Lucedale, who’s on the state Republican executive committee; Joe Frank Sanderson Jr. of Laurel, chairman and CEO of poultry company Sanderson Farms; J. Kelley Williams of Jackson, retired chairman and president of chemical company First Mississippi Corp.; William G. Yates Jr. of Philadelphia, chairman of Yates Construction; and Wirt A. Yerger Jr., of Jackson, a retired insurance broker who was state GOP chairman from 1956-1966.

Evers was a last-minute addition to replace former Brad White of Braxton, a former state GOP chairman who was chosen as an elector months ago but said he couldn’t fulfill the duty because he recently started a federal job, as chief of staff for Republican Sen. Thad Cochran.

Evers is a former Democrat who became a Republican in the 1970s but said he voted for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. He described himself Monday as an “independent Republican.”

“I’m a great believer in earning something. Democrats always want to give away something,” Evers said after the electors voted.

He said he is a longtime supporter of Trump.

“He’s a multimillionaire,” Evers said. “I like rich folks. Can’t nobody buy him.”

Kristy Plotner of Madison took her 11-year-old son, Reed, to the Capitol to watch history being made. Dressed in a suit and tie, Reed said he supports Trump.

“I hope he ends up being the best president we’ve ever had,” said Reed, a fifth grader at Madison Avenue Upper Elementary School.

Mary Wright and Lovie West traveled about 200 miles from their homes in Olive Branch, Mississippi, to try to persuade Mississippi’s electors to vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton. They both wore white, to signify women’s suffrage. They carried two hand-letter signs: “Democracy starts with 2.8 million extra votes,” and “Emergency vote for the people’s president.”

As the electors signed paperwork to cast their ballots for Trump, Wright called out: “Write Hillary’s name.” The electors did not respond.

West, a retired university administrator, said Trump does not represent any of her beliefs.

“One of the worst things that could happen to this country is for him to be president,” West said before the electors met.