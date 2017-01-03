3 Mississippi health agencies could be put under governor

Legislators could give the governor oversight of three more state agencies — the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Rehabilitation Services.

The proposal is in Senate Bill 2567 , called the Mississippi Health Agency Reorganization Act of 2017.

The three departments currently have directors appointed by boards. The bill says the governor would appoint the directors, and the boards would only have advisory power.

The governor already appoints the director of the Medicaid program.

The bill passed the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday and goes to the full Senate for more debate.