Another record amount given to Children’s Hospital

The charity of the Sanderson Farms PGA Championship donated yet another record amount to Friends of Children’s Hospital.

A check for $1.125 million was presented to Friends on Tuesday.

The amount surpassed the $1.11 million given last year to the fund-raising organization that supports Batson Children’s Hospital.

In 2015, the tourney passed along $1.1 million.

The donations go toward a $20 million pledge toward an upgrade of pediatric care at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

“There is no better way to invest in our state than to invest in the health of our children,” Century Club Charities President Peter Marks said in a news release.

Joe F. Sanderson Jr., chief executive and chairman of host Sanderson Farms, said, “Making a contribution of this magnitude to Children’s . . . is a heart-warming experience for myself and my wife as well as all Sanderson Farms employees.”

Sanderson and his wife, Kathy, have personally donated $10 million toward The Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi, whose goal is to raise $100 million.

– Jack Weatherly/MBJ