Mississippi's Must Reads
Cantina Laredo to open in District at Eastover

Posted by: Ross Reily in Dining, Economic Development, NEWS January 18, 2017

 FROM MBJ STAFF

Consolidated Restaurant Operations, Inc. plans to open a Cantina Laredo restaurant in the District at Eastover in Jackson in the summer.

Cantina Laredo, featuring modern Mexican cuisine — from the signature Casa’Rita made with fresh squeezed limes, to “top shelf” guacamole, prepared tableside, fresh fish paired with distinctive salsas and sizzling Mexican Apple Pie served on a hot skillet smothered with brandy butter.

The Jackson Cantina Laredo is a joint venture partnership between Dallas, Texas-based CRO and a Jackson investment group led by Breck Hines and Ted Duckworth, developers of the District at Eastover.

Cantina Laredo has 39 locations throughout the United States and has restaurants in London and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Jackson will be the first Cantina Laredo location in Mississippi.

The 6,376-square-foot restaurant will also offer a 1,406-square-foot patio for combined seating of more than 250.

 

 

About Ross Reily

Ross Reily is editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He is a husband to an amazing wife, dad to 3 crazy kids and 2 dogs. He is also a fan of the Delta State Fighting Okra and the Boston Red Sox.

