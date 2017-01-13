Cold start to year pushes large number of ducks into Delta

Mississippi officials say cold weather last week resulted in the highest count of ducks in the state since at least 2005.

The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks released survey numbers Thursday, part of a nationwide count.

The aerial survey estimates there were 1.44 million total ducks and 678,000 mallards in the Mississippi Delta during the counting period. Waterfowl Program Coordinator Houston Havens says snowfall and icy conditions in the South forced large numbers of ducks into the Delta region in search of milder weather and available wetlands.

The regular duck-hunting season runs through Jan. 29, with the last part of the goose season set for Feb. 4-15.