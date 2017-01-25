College Board trustee Karen Cummins dies from cancer

A College Board trustee in Mississippi has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Karen Cummins died at home Sunday in Oakland. She was 59.

Cummins had risen through the ranks with Atmos Energy, starting as an office clerk in 1979 and becoming a vice president for the natural gas utility in 2012. Cummins oversaw northern Mississippi operations for Atmos.

Her funeral was Tuesday in her hometown of Inverness, with burial in Rolling Fork.

Gov. Phil Bryant named Cummins in 2012 to the College Board, which oversees Mississippi’s eight public universities. Her term had more than four years remaining, and Bryant will nominate a successor.

Cummins, a Delta State University graduate, was named one of the 50 leading business women in the state in 2010 by the Mississippi Business Journal.

She was past chairwoman of the DeSoto County Economic Development Council.

Cummins is survived by her husband, Billy Cummins. A stepson died earlier.