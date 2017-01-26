District at Eastover adds restaurants, retail tenants

By JACK WEATHERLY

In addition to Cantina Laredo, three more retailers have been added to the list of the first retail and restaurant tenants at the District at Eastover in Jackson.

Joining the gourmet Mexican restaurant will be Freshii, a purveyor of organic food specializing in wraps, with meat, if you like.

John Newcomb’s second Freshii franchise comes after one he opened in Flowood in August.

Two fitness outfits, Results Physiotherapy and Orangetheory Fitness, will also join the lineup.

Breck Hines, a partner in the 21-acre development said, the fit of the tenants in terms of each other is important.

For example, the Freshii restaurant will be next to Orangetheory Fitness, Hines said.

One scenario would be for a workout at Orangetheory, which specializes in “heart-rate training,” followed by a takeout from Freshii.

Freshii, a chain started in 2005, was expected to grow to 300 restaurants in 85 countries by the end of this year.

Yahoo Health ranked it No. 4 among the fast-casual healthful-food chains in 2015.

Results Physiotherapy, based in Franklin Tenn., has six locations in Mississippi.

The development has had to overcome obstacles, including the fact that it is built on the site of the old Mississippi School for the Blind, which necessitated negotiations with the secretary of state.

The recession descended on the nation about the time that Hines and principal partner Ted Duckworth were trying to get the effort off the ground.

At this point, Hines said in an interview Tuesday, “we are much more concentrating on the tenancy mix than we are on . . . the speed with which fill up the spaces.”

Nevertheless, Hines said several other announcements will come in the next few weeks.

Cantina Laredo will stand by itself in the center of the development.

The company “builds out beautiful spaces,” Hines said.

The 6,376-square-foot restaurant will offer a 1,406-square-foot patio for combined seating of more than 250.

“The patio will have these environmental screens that on really hot or really cold days can be rolled down and [the space] can be semi-conditioned,” Hines said.

The restaurant is a joint venture partnership between Dallas, Texas-based CRO and a Jackson investment group led by Hines and Ted Duckworth, developers of the District at Eastover.

It is an employee-owned operation and the average tenure is about 20 years, he said.

“They’re consummate operators in the restaurant business.”

The patio will open onto the oval-shaped green space, featuring a large, infinity-edge fountain pool, “which is meant to play into the dining experience.”

There will also be a fire pit in the green, in addition to a fireplace on the patio, he added.

Cantina Laredo has 39 locations throughout the United States and has restaurants in London and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Jackson will be the first Cantina Laredo location in Mississippi.

The District will have 125,000 square feet in retail and restaurant space, much of it on the ground floor of the 250-unit District Lofts.

The 95-room Marriott Residence Inn opened Aug. 18, marking the completion of the second major aspect of the 585,000-square-foot mixed-use development.