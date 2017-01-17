HELP WANTED: Account executive for the Mississippi Business Journal

The Mississippi Business Journal is seeking a qualified account executive to sell and service our print and digital advertising clients. You will be working with our existing accounts, as well as prospecting for new clients, and you must be comfortable on both personal and telephone presentations.

We’re seeking someone who has at least some experience in business-to-business sales. The right candidate will be a self-starter with good communications skills, strong drive and desire to succeed, and possess good creative skills. You’ll be selling a wide range of products, including print and digital advertising, sponsorships, native content, plaques and reprints, new products we’re developing, and more. The key to success is matching our products with clients’ needs, so we want someone who is a strong proponent of needs-based selling.

The position offers good earnings opportunities, with a draw against liberal commission, and offers good benefits. This is a rare opportunity to join Mississippi’s only statewide business publishing group, as this is the first sales opening we’ve had in the past 8 years.

If this interests you, email your resume with a cover letter telling us why you’re right for the job. Send this to tami.jones@msbusiness.com, with a copy to alan.turner@msbusiness.com. We look forward to hearing from you.