Hood wants doctors to check for painkiller prescriptions

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood says doctors should have to check an electronic registry before prescribing potentially addictive painkillers.

The Democrat told reporters Thursday that he wants a law or regulations requiring physicians and others to check the prescription monitoring program run by the Mississippi Pharmacy Board to prevent patients from acquiring multiple prescriptions. Hood says he fears illegal sales or overdoses, part of a nationwide problem.

Hood says he met with the state Board of Medical Licensure this month to encourage them to adopt regulations requiring checks.

Physicians, nurse practitioners and pharmacists are required to register for the monitoring database.

Mississippians filled more than 1.5 million prescriptions for hydrocodone, just one type of pain killer with opioids, in the first nine months of 2015, according to the Pharmacy Board.