Hotel Pass Christian is big on amenities

By LISA MONTI

Hotel Pass Christian, under construction on the beachfront in the small town it is named for, will open late next month with plenty of amenities plus more to come in the spring.

Owner Jourdan Nicaud’s Bacchus on the Beach restaurant, across Scenic Drive from the boutique hotel, will prepare all room service for guests. Nicaud also owns restaurants in Biloxi, Oxford and Ocean Springs and will open another in Madison in March.

The four-story hotel will have six rooms, four suites and a 2,000-square-foot, two-bedroom condo on the upper level that can be rented daily or weekly. One unit is ADA-approved.

Every room has a balcony, memory foam bed, 50-inch flat screen TV and a state of the art bathroom. Reclaimed wood is incorporated into the architectural features. Room rates will be $100 for standards and $199 for suites.

The 1,200-square-foot suites will have a wet bar, jacuzzi tubs and Gulf views. Suites will also include complementary breakfast from Bacchus across the street

“Bacchus will also be opening for breakfast to service the locals and our guests at Hotel Pass Christian,” he said.

Guests and the general public also can take advantage of the services offered by the hotel’s full service spa and a fitness center.

“All 10 rooms will include discounts at both our Elysian Spa & Salon and Freedom Fitness by Patricia Anderson,” said Nicaud.

Anderson, a nutritionist, will offer private sessions and class training sessions focusing on weight loss and maintenance. She will also offer yoga classes on a new deck overlooking the city’s harbor.

Elysian Spa & Salon is owned by J. C. and Lindsey Rogers Fowler who also own 13th Street Salon in Gulfport. The salon will offer blow outs, massages, pedicures and manicures, facials and hair cutting and styling.

In May, he will open a new Sand Bar, a pool and daiquiri bar area next door to the restaurant that will serve boiled seafood, Caribbean far and beverages. There will be private cabanas and hammocks throughout the pool area.

The total investment in the hotel and pool complex is around $6 million, Nicaud said.

Nicaud said the hotel will put together package deals with the Blue Rose wedding venue next door. “You can have your rehearsal dinner at Bacchus, stay at Hotel Pass Christian and get ready at Elysian Spa & Salon,” he said.

Nicaud said he plans to provide trolley service between the hotel and downtown Bay St. Louis.

“It’s all coming together,” he said. “By the end of May it will all be open. It’s a huge project in Pass Christian and I am so excited for my hometown.”

The hotel general contractor is C. Roberds of Biloxi. Cam Roberds said, “There is nothing more gratifying in this business than having the opportunity to build a facility with a view of the Gulf such as the new Pass hotel.”

Pass Christian, still coming back from Hurricane Katrina’s devastation, is seeing a boom of beachfront development lately. Hotel Whiskey opened in December and a Hampton Inn is being built near Hotel Pass Christian.

Mayor Chipper McDermott said, “We are looking forward to another step to not only our recovery but our new future too,” he said.