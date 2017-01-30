Jackson parents’ group gets $1M from Kellogg Foundation

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is giving $1 million to a parents’ group to improve parental engagement and student literacy in Jackson city schools.

Parents for Public Schools of Jackson announced Friday that it was receiving the money.

The nonprofit group says it will focus the money on students of all ages in the Lanier High School attendance zone for the three-year life of the grant. The group’s initiatives include Parents Learning & Leading Institute, Parents Promoting Parent Engagement, and Parents Teaming for Literary Success. All the programs seek to aid students by helping parents, teachers and administrators provide guidance, instruction and resources.

Carolyn Jolivette, who directs the parents’ group, says the grant could help improve the district’s F-rating by the state.

Mississippi is a focus location for Kellogg’s giving.