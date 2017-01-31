Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, prospects dim

A Mississippi House committee has voted to create a state lottery, but the proposal faces a tough future with opposition from the Republican House speaker.

The Judiciary A Committee on Tuesday changed House Bill 804 .

The bill originally dealt with determining whether criminal defendants are mentally competent to stand trial. After a brief discussion with few details offered, the committee chairman offered a plan to overhaul the bill to create a state lottery.

The revised bill passed the committee and moves to the full House.

The committee chairman, Republican Mark Baker of Brandon, says he pushed the change because he wants to keep alive the possibility of a lottery. Tuesday was the first big deadline of the legislative session.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says Mississippi should consider a lottery.