Mississippi universities sign formal pact to aid development

Mississippi’s eight public universities and its business recruitment agency are signing an agreement to work together to improve the state’s economy.

Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce and Mississippi Development Authority Director Glenn McCullough signed the formal agreement Thursday at a College Board meeting in Jackson.

Boyce says universities have worked with MDA for decades to recruit industry to the state. The new agreement formalizes the partnership, calling for universities and MDA to meet jointly with business leaders and to market their strengths together.

The idea is for universities to introduce MDA to businesses that have relationships with the schools, and for MDA to do the same for the universities.

MDA and the universities are also announcing a website — www.msgradjobs.com — to help university graduates find jobs in Mississippi.