Pearl River Community College president to retire in June

Pearl River Community College President William Lewis is set to retire this summer.

News outlets report that school officials in a news release that Lewis notified the college’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday that he will retire June 30.

He has been president of PRCC since 2000.

Adam Breerwood, vice president for the Poplarville campus and Hancock Center, will take over as the college’s 11th president on July 1.

In 2015, the board designated Breerwood president-elect of the two-year college to succeed Lewis upon his retirement.

Lewis’ retirement will mark his nearly 50 years of public service in various Mississippi educational institutions.