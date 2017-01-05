PHIL HARDWICK — Strength of dollar offers travel opportunities; consider Canada in 2017

Part 1 of 2

he strengthening U.S. dollar hit a 14-year high recently. Depending on your perspective that can be a good thing or a bad thing. For U.S. manufacturers, not so good. For Americans traveling abroad, it could not get much better.

If you are a U.S. manufacturer who exports a significant amount of products, a strong dollar can be a bad thing by making your exports more expensive and your foreign earnings less valuable. For example, a manufacturer who pays wages and other costs in U.S. dollars, but receives payments in Canadian dollars will be severely threatened. That’s because as I write this, the exchange rate in Canada is .74 Canadian Dollar for 1.00 U.S. On the other hand, if you are considering traveling outside the United States now is a great time.

My wife and I discovered the benefits of a strong dollar on a recent trip to Canada. It was like getting a 25 percent discount on every purchase. We paid for just about everything with a credit card. Even $5 worth of items at a convenience store. Our trip included the coast of Maine, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Herein is a brief summary of our trip if you are considering a similar venture in 2017. Consider this as Part one of two.

Although most of our time was spent in Canada we first spent the first few days exploring the Maine Coast. Highlights included a two-hour schooner sail on the Casco Bay to and from the Old Port in Portland, a visit to Acadia National Park and shopping and dining in Bar Harbor. The peak of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park is the spot where the first ray of sunshine touches the United States every day. The view from there is absolutely gorgeous. Some tourists even go there at daybreak.

Be sure to include Bar Harbor in your itinerary. We found this village at the edge of the sea not overrun by tourists even though there was a cruise ship in the harbor. The shopping, dining and strolling is nice, but the best part for us was simply sitting on a dock and watching the harbor activity as the tide ebbed. This town of just over 5,000 residents is surrounded by Acadia National Park.

A highlight of any trip is meeting and talking with locals about what they do and their local customs. In one case, I spent almost an hour with a retired lobsterman learning about the intricacies of lobstering, marking and protecting traps and how prices affect the lives of those in the industry. We stood on a dock at sundown, and I listened while he talked as he fished with a rod and reel. I also heard his views on national and local politics.

After Maine, we headed in our rental car to St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, pausing at the border to show citizenship documents and answer the usual questions. It’s a good idea to carry your U.S. passport with you, especially upon returning to the United States, otherwise other forms of proof of citizenship will be asked for. We chose the St. John route because we wanted to ferry to Nova Scotia across the Bay of Fundy, where it is not uncommon to see whales that make their summer home there. The tides on the Nova Scotia side of the bay are some of the highest in the world at over 35 feet. Twice a day the tide comes in and reverses the flow of rivers. It is a natural wonder of the world.

The route from Digby, our ferry’s disembarkation point and “the scallop capital of the world,” to Halifax is an enjoyable ride through the Nova Scotia countryside. We stopped for lunch in Wolfville, known for its local vineyards, and checked in at the local chamber of commerce for suggestions. And we certainly were accorded an excellent one. Luckett Vineyards is located on a hillside overlooking the town and the Minas Basin. Lunch is served on an open-air patio crush pad. In the middle of the vineyard is a London-style telephone booth, signifying owner Pete Luckett’s connection to Nottingham, England.

Upon arrival in Halifax we met the representative of the owner of the condominium that we reserved through Airbnb. Then it was off to the waterfront for dinner. The waterfront is home to numerous restaurants, beautiful sunsets and all types of water vessels going to and fro. Our first dining experience there was at Salty’s Restaurant. There’s much more to Halifax. I would even recommend the Halifax Central Library, with its contemporary design, art exhibits, coffee shop and more.

I like the history of places we visit, and Halifax is full of it. Hydrostone is a trendy neighborhood in north Halifax, so named after the Halifax Explosion, which occurred on December 6, 1917 when two ships collided in the harbor nearby. One was carrying 2,700 tons of munitions. The subsequent explosion killed about 2,000 men, women, and children that day, and some 9,000 were injured. It was the largest explosion prior to the detonation of the atomic bomb, and it flattened the neighborhood. Today the neighborhood is the place to be in Halifax. Dinner at Salvatore’s Pizzaiolo Trattoria sidewalk café was a special treat.

The fishing village of Peggy’s Cove is a 45-minute drive from downtown Halifax. If waves crashing on rocks appeals to you, as it did us, then this is a fascinating spot. Again, watching the tide come in and out is captivating.

After a few days in Nova Scotia, we were off to Prince Edward Island.

