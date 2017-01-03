E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Retired trooper chosen to lead Mississippi Senate security

Posted by: Associated Press in Govt/Politics, NEWS January 3, 2017

The Mississippi Senate has chosen a retired Highway Patrol officer for its top security job.

As the new sergeant-at-arms, Ronnie Stewart of Crystal Springs will oversee security in the Senate chamber and Senate committee rooms at the state Capitol.

He succeeds Rick Hux of Seminary, who retired last year.

Stewart served as drug court coordinator for a circuit court district made up of Claiborne, Copiah and Jefferson counties. He worked as master sergeant of driver services for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

