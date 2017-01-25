In reversal, House votes to limit attorney general’s powers

The Republican-led Mississippi House has reversed course and advanced a bill to limit powers of the Democratic attorney general.

House Bill 555 passed 63-55 Wednesday, mostly along party lines. It moves to the Senate.

The vote came one week after the bill originally failed 58-60.

The bill would require the attorney general to receive permission from a three-member board before filing any lawsuit that might have at least a $250,000 award. Board members would be the governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

Currently, that would force the lone Democrat in statewide office to seek permission from Republicans.

Supporters of Attorney General Jim Hood say his lawsuits have brought hundreds of millions of dollars to the state. Critics say he financially aids political allies by hiring them to file suits.