ROSS REILY: In Trump’s world, I suspect Jack Nicklaus is overrated too

M

y family and I watched the Golden Globes last night as we went back and forth between that and helping my son finish his book fair project. (Really more my wife helping with the book fair project).

Some of my kids were interested in whether La La Land would win bunches of awards (it did). Another of my kids was interested in whether Justin Timberlake would win for best song in the movie Trolls (He didn’t and he was robbed, according to my 7 year old).

But when the segment for Meryl Streep came along as she was going to be given a Lifetime Achievement Award I made sure my 12 year old stopped and paid attention. I told her prior to the segment, “She’s the best that’s ever been.”

I had no idea what was to come. In her acceptance, Streep hammered Donald Trump in general and specifically that his attack on the New York Times reporter legitimized bullying.

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was real life,” Streep said. “This instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public … by someone powerful, it filters down into everyone’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same.”

Streep added: “When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

My daughter just said, “Wow!”

Streep said more, but that was what stuck with my daughter.

All I could say to her is remember to deal with everyone with grace and compassion. If you do that, you will never be wrong.

But before I went to bed I asked my wife how she thought Trump would react. “He’ll probably tweet that Streep is overrated,” I joked.

We laughed and went to bed.

Then came the news this morning from multiple sources that Trump plunged Monday into another fight with a high-profile critic, this time in a three-part tweet responding to actress Meryl Streep’s denunciation of him from the stage of the Golden Globe awards.

Trump called the Academy Award winner who had supported Democrat Hillary Clinton “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood” and “a Hillary flunky who lost big.”

Really?

Really?

It’s not that I think Meryl Streep is the greatest human being of all time. I don’t know her. She seems to be a nice person, but there is no denying her talent and her ability. Even if you don’t agree that she’s the best actor ever, you have to concede she is one of the best. Top 5? Top 10? Top 15? That’s still rarified air.

To compare it in sports terms, calling Streep overrated is like calling Babe Ruth overrated or calling Walter Payton or Jerry Rice or Michael Jordan overrated. I suppose Trump thinks Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer and Bobby Jones were overrated golfers.

I guess overrated is just one of his go-to phrases. He has called the Broadway show “Hamilton” overrated. It’s what he pulls out of his hat when he feels that need to deny the obvious while counter punching.

But that is what we have in Trump. He is who he is and he is not going to change. Congress will have to manage and babysit him for the next 4 or 8 years, whatever our electorate decides.

Whether it is Russian hacking, saying John McCain is not a war hero, denying global warming or his constant run-ins with anyone who criticizes him, just take everything with a tablespoon of salt.

Remember what you told your daughter, Ross — grace and compassion.

I know, I know …

» Contact Mississippi Business Journal editor Ross Reily at ross.reily@msbusiness.com or (601) 364-1018.